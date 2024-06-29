Victor Osimhen looks set to leave Napoli this summer, with Chelsea leading Arsenal in the betting to land the Nigerian.

Osimhen has been one of the top strikers in the world for a few seasons now, with the Nigerian international helping Napoli win their first league title in decades during the 2022/23 season.

Despite this, he’s expected to leave the club ahead of next season, with our expert backing the bookies’ verdict that Chelsea are a more likely destination than Arsenal for the forward.

Victor Osimhen Next Club Odds

Osimhen Next Club Odds PSG 2/1 Chelsea 3/1 Arsenal 4/1 Any Saudi Pro League Club 9/1

Blues Breaking the Bank

If there’s one thing Chelsea have proven since Todd Boehly took over at Stamford Bridge, it’s that the west London club aren’t scared to splash the cash.

They’ve spent over €1B since the start of the 2022/23 campaign, with the Blues now looking to spend even further this summer according to reports.

They definitely have the funds to buy Osimhen and wouldn’t be scared to spend said funds, with FFP the only potential stumbling block to navigate in terms of sealing a transfer for the Nigerian.

They have a number of youth players, such as Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah, whose transfers would go down as pure profit in terms of FFP, moves that could very well fund an Osimhen move, which would cost around £113M according to reports, if Chelsea saw fit.

Gunners Going for Other Targets

Arsenal have been linked with numerous targets during the summer window so far, with the north London club only really needing to improve the likes of left back and striker to complete their squad.

In terms of the latter, a few names have been thrown about and linked with a move to the Emirates, one of these being Viktor Gyokores, a player who would be a much better fit for Arteta’s side than Osimhen.

Should they decide to go for the Swede instead of the Napoli man, this would leave Chelsea with one less club to beat in the race for the forward, news that’ll give the club a boost.

Nicolas Not Quite Cutting it

Nicolas Jackson had a good season for Chelsea last year, with the former Villarreal man managing 19 goals and assists in the PL for the Blues.

However the Senegalese international wasn’t very consistent, with Jackson scoring in just 11 of his 35 appearances, with three of his 14 goals coming against a nine-man Spur team in November.

If Chelsea are to move to the next level and get back to competing for the PL year after year, they’ll need an improvement on Jackson.

Osimhen would be exactly this, as the Nigerian has managed 49 GA in Serie A over the last two seasons, even winning the league’s golden boot award in 2022/23 after scoring 26 in just 32 games.