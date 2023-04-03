Everton vs Tottenham betting tips: predictions and odds for the Premier League clash

Goal is here to provide you with our best Everton vs Tottenham betting tips ahead of the two sides’ clash at Goodison Park this evening.

Two teams desperate for the points for very different reasons meet at Goodison Park on Monday night, as Everton and Tottenham go head-to-head.

The Toffees head into the game in the relegation zone following the weekend results, whilst Spurs have slipped out of the top four and face a battle to secure Champions League football.

Everton vs Tottenham Betting Tips:

Draw @9/4 with bet365 Harry Kane to score anytime @13/10 with bet 365 Amadou Onana to recieve yellow card @ 7/4 with bet365

Goodison draw looks on the cards

A draw on Monday night might not be the worst result for either team, as a point would see Everton move out of the bottom three and Tottenham jump back into the top four on goal difference.

Both of these two sides have drawn two of their last three competitive matches, with Sean Dyche’s men recording 2-2 draws at both Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.

Spurs, meanwhile, drew with AC Milan in the Champions League - a result that ended the English club’s Champions League dream this season - before giving up a 3-1 lead at Southampton to draw 3-3 prior to the international break.

It’s also worth noting that the last three Premier League meetings between Everton and Tottenham at Goodison Park have also finished in draws.

Although Dyche has shored Everton up defensively since taking charge, their lack of goals is still a major concern, with the Merseysiders having failed to score more than one goal per game in each of their last eight home games in the league.

Everton vs Tottenham Bet 1:

Draw @9/4 with bet365.

Kane out to improve impressive scoring record against Everton

It’s no surprise to see Harry Kane sitting second in the league’s scoring charts this season, with his tally of 21 only bettered by Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

The England skipper has scored four in four in the Premier League and also scored in both of the Three Lions’ European Championship qualifiers – against Italy and Ukraine.

Kane has also enjoyed regular success against the Toffees, with five goals in the last four league meetings between the two sides, including the opener in the 2-0 win in the reverse fixture.

England’s record goalscorer has the joint-best shot accuracy of the top-10 goalscorers in the English top flight this season, with 63%.

The fact that Kane also takes penalties makes him a prime contender to score anytime on Monday evening.

Everton vs Tottenham Bet 2:

Harry Kane to score anytime @ 13/10 with bet365.

Onana racking up the cards

One of the bright notes of a frustrating season for Everton has been the form of Amadou Onana, having joined from Lille last summer.

The Belgian international has featured in 26 of the Toffees’ 28 league games this term and has established himself under Dyche and former boss Frank Lampard.

His combative style though has led to a number of yellow cards this season and Onana will face another tough midfield battle on Monday.

The 21-year-old, who joined from Lille, has committed 41 fouls during this campaign and has seven yellow cards to his name already.

Everton vs Tottenham Bet 3:

Amadou Onana to receive a yellow card @ 7/4 with bet365