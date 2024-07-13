Following their strong showing in 2023/24, our football expert has picked out Bournemouth as potential top 6 dark horses worth keeping an eye on.

Bournemouth had a strong campaign last season, finishing just a point shy of the top half after a run of three defeats in their last three games meant they ended up 12th.

Their performances did not go unnoticed however, with manager Andoni Iraola nominated for Premier League Manager of the Season.

Now they will be looking to kick on under the Spanish boss to avoid the relegation battle and aim for a top-half finish.

The South coast side are 14/1 to continue their upward curve and record a shock top-six finish.

Premier League Top 6 Odds

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Odds Bournemouth 14/1 Man City 1/25 Arsenal 1/25 Liverpool 1/10 Chelsea 1/2 Newcastle 8/13 Man Utd 8/13 Tottenham 4/6 Aston Villa 11/8

Good start needed

Bournemouth endured a rough start to last season, without which they certainly would have finished in the top ten.

The Cherries went nine games without a win to begin the campaign after a tough fixture list that saw them tackle Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, Brighton and Chelsea in their first seven matches.

Iraola’s men have a gentler start to the campaign this time around as they visit Nottingham Forest in their opener before taking on two of the three promoted teams in their first seven matches.

Starting strong will be key to their chances of achieving their goals.

Cherries may have to fight off advances

Bournemouth’s success in recent years has been built on a bedrock of solid recruitment and many of their young stars may be wanted by other teams.

Dominic Solanke, Illya Zabarnyi and Phillip Billing are all valuable assets who undoubtedly will have attracted interest from elsewhere, so the Cherries’ ability to keep the core of their squad together come the new season will be crucial to their success.

They may even have to fight off advances for their manager, who clearly turned heads with his hybrid pressing style and impressive results last season.

Iraola could end up being the most valuable asset of all.

Open scrap for the drop

Bournemouth have drifted out to 8/1 in an open battle for relegation, with the newly-promoted sides unsurprisingly at the head of the market after all three went straight back down last season.

There is also a potential points deductions to take into account with the Premier League’s financial rules making the battle for the drop even more murky.

Bournemouth are one of the rare success stories of club takeovers in recent years however and their American owners appear to have steered them away from financial trouble, which is part of the reason that they are 8/1 for the drop.

Bournemouth looking to kick on

The Cherries will be hoping to kick on and finish in the top half and, with a solid squad and an impressive young manager, they could do so.

Bournemouth are even a 14/1 chance to register a first ever top-six finish in the Premier League, showing how far they have come since returning to the top-flight.