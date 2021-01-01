Zungu apologises for Covid-19 rules breach and returns to Rangers first-team training

The 28-year-old has been given a lifeline to revive his career in Scotland after he broke the Scottish government health rules a fortnight ago

Rangers midfielder Bongani Zungu has apologised for breaking coronavirus protocol in Scotland and he has returned to first-team training at the club’s training base in Auchenhowie.

The Premiership giants confirmed on Wednesday that the South Africa international, Nigerian descent Calvin Bassey alongside other suspended first-team players have been recalled.

Zungu was found guilty to have breached strict health restrictions in Scotland after attending a party on the night of February 14.

The 28-year-old who is on a season-long loan from Amiens, admitted his wrongdoing and he is counting on the fans to remain behind the team as Rangers close in on their first league title since 2011.

"I’d like to apologise to the Rangers fans. It’s been a great season so far for the club and my message is that I’d like to apologise,” Zungu was quoted by Herald Scotland.

"I hope the fans can continue to support us and we can put this behind us and focus on the future."

Rangers, however, confirmed the five players were handed strong sanctions which they accepted and showed remorse for their actions.

"Firstly, we recognise that it is a huge honour to represent our club and the Rangers fanbase across the world,” the club statement read.

"Over the course of the last week, we have both ensured that all our players understand our expectations when you are part of this great club.

"The players involved have been left in no uncertain terms as to the standards that everyone here is expected to adhere to. It has been an extremely difficult week for those players following their admission of an error of judgement whilst dealing with the consequences of their actions.

"Our internal discussions were supported by the immediate honesty shown by the players and an appreciation they fell well below the standards we expect at Rangers Football Club, day in and day out. Those standards form the foundation that we have set as a club in order to achieve our targets as a team.

Article continues below

"The first-team squad players have now returned to Auchenhowie. We are both now satisfied that the players completely understand their obligations to our club and accept with sincerity the strong disciplinary sanctions that we have imposed upon them for letting us all down.

"We accept their apologies to the club, their team mates and the fans, for whom we are forever grateful for their resolute support and loyalty."

Earlier on Wednesday, South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki expressed his concern over Bongani Zungu’s situation in Scotland and he disclosed they are in talks with Rangers ahead of next month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan.