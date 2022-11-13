Ziyech 'wasting at Chelsea' - Ajax legend Molenaar urges club to re-sign Moroccan

Former Ajax defender Keje Molenaar has called on the club to re-sign Hakim Ziyech to reinvigorate the team.

Ajax advised to return Ziyech to Amsterdam

Club legend Molenaar feels Moroccan is an asset

28-year-old has had a frustrating spell at Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? Molenaar, who played for Ajax from 1980-1984, feels the club can benefit a lot from Zieych's return, who he feels is being wasted at Chelsea after joining the West London club from the Eredivisie champions two years ago.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "I would go for Hakim Ziyech who is wasting at Chelsea. Then you have to dig a little deeper into the market, but I would really consider that an asset. If you do not qualify for the Champions League, it will cost you more," Molenaar told Good Morning Eredivisie as quoted by Voetbal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ziyech has found playing time scarce at Chelsea since joining in the summer of 2020, managing 92 appearances, most of them from the bench, while scoring 14 goals.

The Morocco international was a mainstay in the Ajax team during his spell in Amsterdam between 2016 and 2020, where he scored 49 goals in 165 games.

Ajax have had a difficult run of results in the past one week, losing one and drawing twice, with a number of former players unhappy with their squad which they feel lacks the quality needed to make them successful at home and in Europe.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR ZIYECH? The 28-year-old will link up with the national team ahead of the World Cup, where Morocco are in Group F alongside Croatia, Belgium and Canada.