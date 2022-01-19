Ziyech’s non-celebration after Chelsea goal against Brighton ‘doesn't sit well’ - Cole

Former Chelsea player Joe Cole had admitted he was disappointed with Hakim Ziyech’s attitude after his non-celebration in the 1-1 Premier League draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday.

The Blues travelled to face the Seagulls at Falmer Stadium and it was the 28-year-old Morocco international, who was overlooked for the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, who put them ahead in the 28th minute.

However, Brighton continued to fight and they pulled off a draw after Adam Webster scored in the 66th minute.

Cole, who managed 182 appearances for Chelsea and scored 28 goals, feels Ziyech was trying to pass a message to manager Thomas Tuchel.

“This is what you play for,” Cole said on BT Sport as quoted by Daily News. “He’s a fantastic talent, he hasn't hit the ground running in the Premier League as it's very different to the Dutch league. But, the not celebrating...it doesn't sit well for him as a lad.

“If he was in my team I'd be saying 'come on'. You know when lads are not happy and they're not playing? But if I come off the bench and score a goal, it's a release of energy.

“I was disappointed with the reaction to the goal, I think if you celebrate that with the fans it gives you buoyancy for the next 10 minutes to go and take the game and put it to bed. That's what Chelsea needed to do.”

Cole continued: “With all due respect they’ve dropped four points against a Brighton team who they need to be taking four or six points from easily if they want to be challenging for the title.

“And against the run of play, they got a goal. That was a leg up, you go take the game, you put it to bed. Even with the celebration, it's a flat celebration and it just passes on to teammates doesn't it?”

Cole feels Ziyech’s reaction was a message aimed at Tuchel by stating: “When you run up to them [the fans] you wanna celebrate because you've worked all week, you've done the game plan, bang, you've scored a great goal.

“He would be thinking it's a message to the manager but the message is the goal, I should be playing. Enjoy it, you could really galvanise the group here with a 1-0 win in a tough, tough game and you're out of the slump.

“He's obviously got things he's not happy with, but just keep what you're doing on the pitch, affect the game and you'll be playing regularly. At Chelsea it's rare you get players who play in that position who plays every week.

“You want the lads to just enjoy it a little, take the weight off and go and play.”

Ziyech has managed only two top-flight goals so far this season, his last goal coming in the 2-1 away win against Watford.