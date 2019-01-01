Ziyech grabs brace of assists as Ajax demolish Heracles

The Morocco international continued his impressive form for the Sons of the Gods, helping them to claim a comfortable victory at Johan Cruijff Arena

Hakim Ziyech provided two assists in Ajax Amsterdam’s 4-1 demolition of Heracles in Saturday’s Dutch Eredivisie game.

The 26-year-old set up Quincy Promes for the opening goal in the 26th minute, Zakaria Labyad then doubled the lead in the 56th minute.

The Morocco international again played a key role, providing the assist for Promes to complete his brace at the hour mark.

Klaas Jan Huntelaar sealed the victory three minutes before time, despite a late consolatory goal from Cyriel Dessers.

Ziyech was replaced in the 81st minute while his teammate and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana featured throughout the encounter.

The victory ensured Ajax are six points clear on the league table after gathering 38 points from 14 games.

Ziyech will hope to maintain the brilliant form when his side take on Victor Osimhen’s Lille in Wednesday’s Champions League match.