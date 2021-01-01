Ziyech and Werner solid partnership continues in Chelsea victory over Manchester City

The Moroccan forward and German international combined well once again, this time to send the Blues into the FA Cup final

Hakim Ziyech’s combination with Timo Werner yielded a positive outcome as Chelsea defeated Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Blues have been in fine form this season thanks to this duo whose chemistry keeps waxing stronger in each passing game.

Thomas Thuchel’s men had bowed 1-0 in their last outing against FC Porto. It was a painful defeat as the Portuguese side waited until the last minute to scale through thanks to substitute Mehdi Taremi.

Knowing that anything short of victory would end their ambition of playing in the final, manager Tuchel started the Morroco international in attack alongside Werner and Mason Mount.

However, they had to wait until the 55th minute for the goal to come. Germany international Werner beat the offside trap after being released by Mount on the left, and sent the ball to the former Ajax man who tapped it into an empty net.

Four of Hakim Ziyech’s five goals for Chelsea have come in cup competition, while three of his five strikes for the Blues have been assisted by Timo Werner. #CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/7NZaFErCwR — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) April 17, 2021

With that, three of Ziyech’s goals for the former European kings have been provided by Werner – a stat that accentuated their understanding.

This has not gone unnoticed by their manager: “You can only win against City if you have everybody on the top level and the two guys were very good upfront with their speed and acceleration, and also the impact that Mason had with the pass,” Tuchel told the club website.

“Timo and Hakim was the same line-up against Liverpool where they were also very strong in an away game and a 1-0 victory so I‘m happy.

“On the other side, it has to be absolutely like this. Everybody who is on the pitch has to perform and now is the moment in the season where we cannot drop one per cent. That’s the way we want it.”

Also, the 28-year-old African improved on his personal record for the English team, Four of his five goals have come in cup competitions.

Thanks to their victory, Chelsea have now reached their fourth FA Cup final in five seasons and also ended the ambition of Pepe Guardiola’s men to win a quadruple this season.

They will find out their FA Cup final opponents tomorrow as Leicester City face off against Southampton in the other semi-final tie.

Meanwhile, the Blues continue their Premier League campaign when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.