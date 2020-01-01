Ziyech and Mendy start for Chelsea against Burnley

The Morocco and the Senegal internationals have been included in the Blues starting XI against the Clarets

Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy have been handed starting roles for Chelsea against Burnley in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Mendy will be making his sixth appearance for the Stamford Bridge outfit across all competitions since teaming up with the side from Ligue 1 club Rennes in the summer.

The Senegal goalkeeper has hit the ground running since his arrival, helping Frank Lampard’s men to keep clean sheets in four of the five games he has featured in.

More teams

The 28-year-old also starred for the Blues in their Champions League victory over Krasnodar on Wednesday and has continued to enjoy the confidence of Lampard.

Ziyech, meanwhile, is also another summer arrival at Stamford Bridge and has been handed his second start for the club following his impressive performance against Krasnodar.

The winger opened his account in the encounter to help the Blues secure their second consecutive win in the competition.

The African stars have subsequently been included in Chelsea’s starting XI for their game against Sean Dyche’s men at Turf Moor.

Chelsea are currently 11th on the Premier League table after gathering nine points from six matches following two wins, three draws and one loss.

The Blues finished fourth last season in the English top-flight and are aiming to compete for the title in the 2020-21 season.

The summer arrivals, who have been recruited as part of the Blues’ plan to realize their target, will hope to help the club clinch all three points at Turf Moor.