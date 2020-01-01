Zimbabwe confirm appointment of Logarusic as new head coach

The Croatian boss had been unemployed since his contract with Sudan expired at the end of November

The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has placed Croatian manager Zdravko Logarusic in charge of the national team on a two-year deal.

Zdravko Logarusic has been appointed as the Warriors coach on a 2-year performance based contract.

The Croatian has a UEFA Pro Licence & a CAF A licence

He has coached the national team of Sudan and top clubs in Ghana, Kenya, Angola & Tanzania.

To be unveiled in 2 weeks pic.twitter.com/VBCXu7rFP7 — Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) (@online_zifa) January 29, 2020

Zimbabwe had been without a permanent boss since August following Sunday Chidzambwa’s departure from the hot seat after the nation’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Joey Antipas was placed in charge of the Warriors on an interim basis since August, and will now step down from the role and assist new boss Logarusic.

The 54-year-old Croat left Sudan on November 30 following their decision to not renew his contract after the expiration of his deal.

In his two-year spell in charge, Logarusic guided the Falcons of Jediane to third-place at the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) as well as the group phase of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Zimbabwe have tasked the former Asante Kotoko boss with helping them progress to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations billed for Cameroon.

Happy for this new challenge, ¡Lets go Warriors! pic.twitter.com/1dCpVVG4XE — Zdravko Logarusic (@ZLogarusic) January 29, 2020

The Warriors are in second spot in Group H with four points from two games, two behind African champions Algeria. Botswana are third with one point, while Zambia are bottom having lost their first two games.

Logarusic will lead Zimbabwe out for the first time in March in back-to-back games against the African champions, on March 23 and March 30.