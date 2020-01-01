Zidane wishes Pogba well as Real Madrid transfer talk lingers around injured Man Utd midfielder

The World Cup winner has long been linked with a move to Spain, but the Blancos boss feels uncomfortable discussing a potential switch at this stage

Zinedine Zidane has sought to avoid discussing mooted Real Madrid target Paul Pogba, wishing the Manchester United midfielder well in his recovery from injury.

Pogba has repeatedly been linked with a move to Madrid to link up with compatriot and head coach Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zidane was asked about the player on Friday, with the January transfer window now open, but he appeared keen not to upset United.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed earlier this week Pogba would likely have surgery to fix an ongoing ankle issue, and this injury was the focus of Zidane's response.

"How can I reply to this? I'm not going to reply with anything really," Zidane told a news conference. "Paul is a player of another team.

"The important thing for him, because he's injured, is to get back playing, and that's it. I wish the best for him.

"The most important thing for us is the players that I have and to think about the game tomorrow."

Brahim Diaz and Mariano Diaz have each been linked with loan moves away from Madrid in the window, but Zidane was again cagey when asked if their departures could prompt incomings.

"The important thing is to speak to each one of the players - that's what I'm doing," he said. "There are players who haven't been playing minutes, and that could be a problem.

"We'll talk about it, as always. They're all here, they're all training, trying to train well. Until January 31, anything could happen, a lot of things could happen. We'll see."

One player who will not be figuring for Real any time soon is Eden Hazard, with Zidane admitting that the Belgian will see an ankle injury keep him out of a La Liga clash with Getafe and the Supercopa de Espana in Saudi Arabia.

The Blancos boss said: "Yes, he's 100 per cent out of the Supercopa. He's not travelling.

"And, at the moment, he's in a normal process of recovery. I hope that just after the Supercopa, bit by bit, we could see him with us again."

Discussing his squad heading into 2020, Zidane added: "Every player is important.

"I've got a very good squad with a lot of good players, and I'm going to use what I have - some [players] more than others].

"Squad rotation depends on the game, it depends on a lot of things. What I'm looking at is just the next game tomorrow, where we have two or three players out.

"All the players, apart from those two or three, are available. That's good for me.

"I'd prefer to have everybody available. I have injured players, but the season is long and I'm going to need every player. That's my message."