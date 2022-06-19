'I have a lot left to give' - Zidane suggests he'll return to coaching amid PSG links

The former Real Madrid boss seems eager to get back in the game over a year since his last job

Zinedine Zidane has expressed his desire to return to coaching amid reports linking him to Paris Saint-Germain and the France national team.

The 49-year-old has been out of the game since he left Real Madrid in May 2021.

He has long been touted as a likely candidate to replace Mauricio Pochettino at PSG, but talk of an imminent deal with the French champions has cooled in recent weeks with Christophe Galtier emerging as the new favourite to take the position.

What did Zidane say about his future?

Nevertheless, the former midfielder has confirmed that he intends to return to management in the near future in an interview with Telefoot.

Asked if he can still bring something to the game, the France legend laughed and replied: "Yes. I have a lot [left to give], or at least something. I want to continue along this path."

He added: "I want to continue, I still have this flame, it's my passion, football.

"I'm [almost] 50 years old, fulfilled, I'm happy, that's the most important thing."

Will Zidane take over as PSG coach?

Zidane looked set to replace PSG boss Pochettino after positive talks with the Ligue 1 side earlier this month.

However, the chances of Zidane taking over at Parc des Princes seem to have come to an end.

PSG's search for a new coach has taken a different turn as they are now in talks to hire Christophe Galtier from Nice instead.

The club are set to dismiss coach Pochettino in the near future and they are set to move for the coach who guided Lille to the Ligue 1 title in 2020-21.

Zidane has also been named as the man to take over as France coach when Didier Deschamps leaves his post.

Deschamps' contract at Les Bleus runs out after the World Cup in Qatar at the end of this year and it is currently unclear if he will sign a contract extension after the tournament.

