Zidane not giving up on La Liga title despite Real Madrid's draw with Betis

Los Blancos could end the weekend five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid after a frustrating evening at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano

Zinedine Zidane insists Real Madrid’s title hopes are not over despite being held to a goalless draw by Real Betis.

Los Blancos dominated possession and managed 17 shots at goal, but the closest they came to breaking the deadlock was Rodrygo’s miss-hit cross that struck the bar.

The draw means Real missed the chance to draw level on points with leaders Atletico Madrid, who can move five points clear with victory over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

What did Zidane say?

When asked by reporters whether the Liga title was now lost, Zidane said: "I don't think so. It's true that there are two points lost today but I don't think so.

“I think we have to continue, we've tried, we've missed something offensively, with the ball, but I don't think the league is decided".

Hazard boost for Blancos

The one bright spot of a largely frustrating evening for Real was the return to fitness of Eden Hazard, who came on as a 77th minute substitute for just his second appearance since the end of January after a succession of niggling injuries.

Reflecting on the former Chelsea winger’s performance, Zidane added: “Well, it's just a few minutes. He's been out for almost three months, but I see him fine.

“He can contribute. I think he played 15-20 minutes with spark, with energy. Most importantly, nothing bothered him. He is going to contribute and we are going to need him."

What’s next for Real?

Real Madrid have little time to dwell on their frustrating evening against Betis, with Chelsea next up in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

Los Blancos then host Osasuna in La Liga next weekend before travelling to Stamford Bridge for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on May 5.

