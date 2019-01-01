Zaniolo out to repay Roma amid Man Utd links

The Italian star is fully focused on his Serie A club despite recent reports a Premier League side could be circling

Nicolo Zaniolo said he is "very happy" at Roma amid links to Premier League giants Manchester United.

Zaniolo signed a long-term contract with Roma through to June 2024, but it has not stopped speculation over his future.

The 20-year-old Italy international, who joined Roma last season, has reportedly attracted interest from United.

But Zaniolo wants to repay the confidence shown in him by Serie A side Roma.



"The minimum objective this season is to improve day by day. We want to win every game. The objective is qualifying for the Champions League," Zaniolo told Sky Sport Italia.

"I'm very happy, Roma have given me so much confidence, now I'll repay it on the pitch. I'm proud to represent these fans, I feel very good here.

"The things [Paulo] Fonseca has to say, he says to your face. He's a very direct person and he’s helping me improve."

Zaniolo scored a brace in Italy's 9-1 demolition of Armenia in Euro 2020 qualifying on Monday.

At club level, Zaniolo has netted five goals in all competitions for Roma this term and stressed earlier this season his desire to stay grounded, despiite aspirations to emulate his idols.

"It's important to keep your feet on the ground at all times and I have a family behind me who do that, who understand football and who make sure I work my best at all times," Zaniolo told These Football Times.

"Beyond that, the only way to manage expectations is within myself. I can't listen to what others say, good or bad. I'm not Totti, but one day I hope to be as good.

"My hero undoubtedly was always Kaka, especially during his Milan years and for Brazil. I watched him a lot.

"For me, he was the perfect offensive midfielder: strong, technically perfect and capable of scoring and assisting. That is what I wanted to become as a kid and I still do now."

Zaniolo will next be in action on Sunday when Roma face Brescia in the league.

Prior to the international break, Zaniolo's side were beaten 2-0 by Parma and they currently sit sixth in Serie A - 10 points shy of league leaders Juventus.