Zambia's Mwape hopeful ahead of Cameroon Olympic qualifier

The Copper Queens coach is hoping to turn things around in the second leg at their home ground after first leg defeat in Yaounde

Bruce Mwape is not ruling out Zambia's chances of securing an automatic ticket to the 2020 Olympics despite their 3-2 defeat by Cameroon in Thursday's first leg of their fifth round qualifier.

The Copper Queens have reached the final round for the first time, having negotiated Angola, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Kenya to get this far.

However, a goal in each half from Grace Chanda was not enough for the Cosafa Women's Cup runners-up to avoid defeat against the Indomitable Lionesses at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in the first leg, and they've left themselves needing a win in the return fixture.

Despite the first-leg setback, Zambia coach Mwape is taking positives from the loss, and is confident that his side can turn things around.

"It is a bonus for us to be here because we are like outsiders," Mwape told Cafonline. "To reach a better position in the women’s football ranking, sometimes we have to face the best teams and that is what we are trying to do.

"Certainly in the nearest future we will also be ranked higher. We are waiting for the return match and hopefully we can turn this around."

The losers of the Caf qualifying final will face off against Chile in a playoff to decide who reaches the tournament in Tokyo.