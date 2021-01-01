'Zambia will be a good test for Uganda' - Mbowa

The East African heavyweights are aiming at getting their first win in the pre-Chan competition

Uganda defender Paul Mbowa believes the 1-1 draw against Cameroon in their opening pre-African Nations Championship (Chan) game built confidence in the team ahead of their second game against Zambia.

Banga Bienvenue opened the scoring for the hosts before Milton Karisa equalized for the East African heavyweights on Friday.

The defender believes the Chipolopolo will give the Cranes a good test ahead of the Chan competition.

"I thank the coaches who have built a lot of confidence and trust in the team," Mbowa said ahead of the game that will be played on Monday.

"The match against Cameroon built our confidence so deep. We went into that match expecting to learn a lot.

"Zambia will be a good test as they were in the stands when we played against Cameroon."

Johnathan McKinstry will be leading his team against Zambia, who are coached by Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic, but the Northern Irish tactician has said he'll only share a chat of old times after the match.

"Going into this game, will help us give every player a fair chance during the tournament but we will make changes and we expect our opponents to do the same,” the youthful coach said prior to the game.

"I will come up against an old friend for both Uganda’s football and me personally. My relationship with Micho goes back I think with time while I was with Sierra Leone and he was the coach for Rwanda.

"When we arrived here in Cameroon we exchanged New Year’s messages and Christmas greetings. We have known each other for several years.

"I am looking forward to seeing him. But for the 90 minutes of the game, we will be trying to do the best for our respective teams. After the match, we can share a chat about old times. We both have objectives for our teams."

McKinstry also emphasized once again the importance of the tournament that also involves Cameroon and Niger.

"We feel the value of the tournament and getting used to the conditions here in Cameroon," he added.

"Our first game against Cameroon was a great opportunity for us physically to test our players and also tactically.

"All players stepping out on the field are playing for their places on the Chan squad. They are not treating them as friendly matches but preparatory matches."