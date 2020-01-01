Zambia considering friendlies with Cameroon, Nigeria and South Africa for Olympic Games preparation

The Southern Africans are lining up warm-up games with the continent's giants in the build-up to next year's campaign in Tokyo

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) are considering friendlies with Cameroon, South Africa and Nigeria for the women's team ahead of the Olympic Games next year, according to a top official.

In March, Zambia defeated Cameroon 2-1 in Lusaka to qualify for the first Olympic Games in their history on away goals after drawing 4-4 on aggregate following a 3-2 first-leg defeat in Yaounde.

The Olympics, initially scheduled to take place between July 24 and August 9, 2020, was postponement by a year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

With six Fifa windows before the tournament in Tokyo, the Southern Africans are planning a preparation camp in Spain during the international break.

“The women’s team is scheduled to play Nigeria, Cameroon and South Africa," FAZ vice-president Rix Mweemba told Daily Mail.

"We believe that these teams will give them a good run as they prepare to meet the world’s best.

“Preparations to camp in Spain are already in the pipeline and it is our prayer that the Covid-19 cases will soon reduce as the country is one of the worst-hit.”

Zambia are only the fifth African side to qualify for the Olympics' women's football tournament, after Cameroon, Nigeria, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

They will compete with Brazil, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, United States, Sweden, Netherlands, Great Britain and hosts Japan.