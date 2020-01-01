Zambia coach Mwape: We're looking for an outright win against Cameroon

The Copper Queens coach has set his sights on securing a home triumph against the Indomitable Lionesses in Lusaka on Tuesday

Zambia women's head coach Bruce Mwape says his side is targeting an outright win against Cameroon at Nkoloma Stadium on Tuesday.

The Copper Queens suffered a 3-2 first-leg defeat to the Indomitable Lionesses in the fifth round of the African Women's Olympic qualifier and will hope to turn the table around on their home ground.

With a two-away goal advantage, the tactician, who led the country to a first-ever runners-up spot at the 2019 Cosafa Women's Cup is confident they will subdue the visitors at home to qualify for Tokyo.

“I can say that the team is ready. We are looking for an outright win,” Mwape told the media in Lusaka.

“The scoreline can be 1-0 or 2-1. If it means winning by 1-0 or 2-1 we will try by all means to win. Then we will be there and then qualify."

The winner after Tuesday's clash will book an automatic ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, while the runners-up will contend for a playoff spot with Chile next month.