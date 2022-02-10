Zaha's stunner earns Crystal Palace draw at Norwich City

Wilfried Zaha scored a stunning goal as Crystal Palace settled for a 1-1 draw against Norwich City in Wednesday's Premier League game.

The 29-year-old returned to the Eagles' starting XI after missing their last four league matches because of his participation at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

However, Crystal Palace found themselves behind at Carrow Road as early as in the first 60 seconds of the encounter with Teemu Pukki the goalscorer.

The Eagles tried to bounce back before the break but they were unlucky with their attempts.

On the hour-mark, Zaha, after collecting a pass from Michael Olise, unleashed a curling strike from the edge of the box past Angus Gunn into the top corner.

It was the Ivorian star's sixth league goal of the season while Nigerian descent Olise registered his fourth assist in 2022, making him the Premier League player with the most goal involvement across all competitions this year (three goals, four assists).

Shortly after the equaliser, Crystal Palace were awarded a penalty after Tyrick Mitchell was brought down in the box by Maximillian Aarons in the 63rd minute.

Zaha stepped forward to take it but his effort went wide off target, it was the first time on his fifth attempt the ex-Manchester United forward lost a penalty in the Premier League.

Article continues below

Patrick Vieira's side kept dominating with their attack but they could not find the match-winning goal and had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Zaha played the entire duration while Olise made way for Ghana's Jordan Ayew in the 70th minute and Jeffrey Schlupp was replaced by Eberechi Eze with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Crystal Palace dropped to 13th in the Premier League table with 25 points after 23 matches and they host Brentford next at Selhurst Park on Saturday.