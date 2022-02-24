Zaha lauded by Vieira for impact in Crystal Palace win over Watford

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has lauded Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha for his contribution in the team's 4-1 win over Watford on Wednesday night at Carrow Road.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Conor Gallager scored a goal each for the visitors before Zaha claimed a late brace to guarantee the Londoners a healthy win. Moussa Sissoko scored what turned out to be a consolation for the hosts.

"People will talk about the two goals he scored and I think it was fantastic for the team, but what I loved about Wilfried today was his work ethic," Vieira told the club's official portal.

"The way he supported Tyrick [Mitchell], how he made it really difficult for Watford to build on their right-hand side. Out of possession, it was I believe his best game since I’ve been here.

"I think he had a really complete game. From the start to the end he was really concentrated and focused on his defensive duty and that allowed him to score those goals. Scoring goals is something he’s been doing for years and years, but today I really loved his performance out of possession."

The Arsenal legend then went on to explain what he loved about his charges in the English top-tier game against the relegation-threatened Hornets.

"I was really pleased with the team's performance. I think we played well from the first minute and managed to control the game in the second half," the former French midfielder continued.

"I’m really pleased with the players because I think lately we’ve been creating chances, not scoring so many goals, and not taking points where we should take points. Today [Wednesday] I was really pleased for them because they deserved those three points.

"In games, it’s about creating those chances and sometimes I think we created enough to score and didn’t take it. We took our chances, scored in a really important moment in the game and that built our confidence.

Article continues below

"When you play well it gives you confidence and today we played with a lot of confidence, which is good for the rest of the season."

After the win, Palace took their points tally to 29 from 26 games.