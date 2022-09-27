Zaha: Crystal Palace star buys African football club

Wilfried Zaha and his brother Carin have purchased a fourth tier Ivorian football outfit, Espoir Club D’Abengourou.

WHAT HAPPENED? As part of his desire to contribute to the beautiful game in his native country and produce talent, the England-based striker in collaboration with his brother has purchased the African club.

WHAT THEY SAID: " “We have a U19 academy. We will play in the Division d’Honneur this season,” Zaha’s brother Carin told the media per The Sun. “The objective is obviously to go up, but first we want our youngsters to be in good shape and gain experience.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This Zaha initiative could help produce great talent for Cote d’Ivoire senior team. Elsewhere, an academy owned by Samuel Eto’o had unearthed goalkeepers Andre Onana and Fabrice Ondoa for the Cameroon senior national side.

DID YOU KNOW? Zaha is the player to have won the most fouls in the history of the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZAHA? After his international engagement with the Elephants, the winger returns to Selhurst Park to continue preparations with Crystal Palace for their next outing against Chelsea on October 1.