Youth League final: Benfica's Araujo nets hat-trick in 6-0 hammering of Salzburg

A Henrique Araujo hat-trick and a fast blitz out of the gates helped Benfica to a maiden UEFA Youth League title as they smashed Salzburg 6-0 at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon.

The two teams met in a repeat of the 2017 final, which the Austrian outfit won 2-1, with the Portuguese side looking to finally claim victory in the showpiece match on their fourth visit.

It marks a first triumph after near-misses in 2014 and 2020 for Benfica, and underlines a dominant performance for Araujo, who made his step up to the senior side earlier this year.

How did the game unfold?

Diego Moreira snatched an early opener after turning home a cut-back from Pedro Santos before Araujo pounced to sweep in a low cross by Martim Neto.

Cher N'Dour added a third after the break, with Salzburg unable to offer a concrete response, and Araujo was fast to double his personal tally.

Luis Semedo notched a fifth, and then Araujo completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot to deliver an emphatic result.

