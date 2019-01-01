Young: Man Utd can cope without Pogba despite disappointing in 2019-20

The Red Devils captain believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer boasts enough depth in his squad to cover the loss of a World Cup winner and improve results

Ashley Young believes Manchester United boast the required depth in their squad to cover the injury-enforced absence of Paul Pogba, but concedes the Red Devils have disappointed at times this season.

Inconsistency continues to plague Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with a recent run of three successive victories that helped to raise morale again having been followed by a shock 1-0 defeat away at Bournemouth.

Struggles on the road have been something of an issue for United, with a Europa League outing against Partizan on Thursday set to bring a four-game run outside of Old Trafford to a close.

The Red Devils will take in that continental clash without World Cup winner Pogba available to them, with Solskjaer having confirmed that the Frenchman is set to be remain out of action until December.

Young feels United can cope without the 26-year-old midfielder, telling reporters: "In this squad there are a lot of players who can come in and play in those positions. We have great competition for places throughout the squad.

"You have to be on your toes 24-7 and give 100 per cent in training. We have to go out there and perform and it is not difficult (for us).

"Obviously when you have a player like Paul missing it's disappointing, but the boys that have played in those positions have done fantastically well. It will be great when he comes back into training, but like I say, it is competition for places."

United’s inability to establish momentum in the Premier League this season has left them 10th in the table, with there already a 10-point gap to make up on the top four.

Europa League success, which they previously enjoyed under Jose Mourinho in 2017, may be their best route to major silverware and Champions League qualification.

Young, though, is not about to write off their domestic campaign just yet, with the 34-year-old eager to see the Red Devils discover a spark and silence their critics.

He added: "Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but I know what I see every day working hard on the training pitch. I know it is possible to go out there and get results.

"It has not gone as well as we would have liked and like the manager has said, we have gone on a mini run before the Bournemouth defeat, but that is not going to dampen our spirits.

"We have got a big game now to go and qualify out of the group stages and we've got games coming up which we believe are winnable games. From this game we can go on another run and get the points on the board."