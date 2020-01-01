'You never know!' - Haaland addresses possibility of Premier League move after inspiring Norway's win over Northern Ireland

The Borussia Dortmund striker refused to rule out a future switch to England after starring in the UEFA Nations League

Erling Haaland addressed the possibility of a Premier League move after inspiring Norway's win over Northern Ireland on Monday night.

Haaland hit a brace to help Norway seal a comprehensive 5-1 win over Northern Ireland at Windsor Park, taking his tally for club and country in 2020 to 18 goals in 20 appearances.

Lars Lagerback, who serves as Norway's head coach, drew comparisons between the Borussia Dortmund striker and Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo prior to the match, and he did his best to live up to that billing on the UEFA Nations League stage.

One year ago, Haaland was a relatively unknown forward plying his trade in Austria with Red Bull Salzburg, but he is now widely revered as one of the best young players in Europe.

The 20-year-old has thrived since completing a €20 million (£18m/$24m) move to Dortmund in the winter transfer window, having reportedly turned down the opportunity to link up with fellow countryman Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

The ex-Salzburg star has also been linked with a switch to Leeds United, the club his father Alf-Inge Haaland played for at the height of his career, and he opened the door to a future transfer to England after his latest match-winning display.

Asked if he sees himself in the Premier League one day, Haaland told Sky Sports: "First of all I'm very happy in the Bundesliga but you never know what will happen in the future."

"That's why I play football." 🤩



After his sensational display against Northern Ireland, Erling Haaland speaks to Sky Sports about his goals, the work he puts in and his future...⬛🟨 pic.twitter.com/lmpVmawPj5 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) September 7, 2020

The Dortmund star added on Lagerback's praise and his long-term career ambitions: "I appreciate these words. I want to be the best I can and work hard every day. I try to enjoy my life as much as possible and you saw tonight that I enjoyed the game. That's why I play football."

Haaland will now make his way back to Westfalenstadion following a productive international break which also saw him find the net during Norway's 2-1 defeat to Austria last Friday.

The talented frontman will be available for selection when Lucien Favre's side open their 2020-21 campaign with a trip to Duisburg in the first round of the DFB Pokal next Monday.

Dortmund are due to open their Bundesliga schedule with a home clash against Borussia Monchengladbach five days later, as they bid to dethrone perennial champions Bayern Munich for the first time since 2012.