'You made history' - Mbappe sends message to Hakimi after France end Morocco's World Cup dream

Kylian Mbappe sent out a tweet to comfort his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Achraf Hakimi after France's World Cup semi-final win over Morocco.

France beat Morocco 2-0

Mbappe set up both the goals

Writes to Hakimi after disheartening loss

WHAT HAPPENED? The two friends went up against each other in the last four clash on Wednesday night, and in the end, Mbappe's France took down Hakimi's Morocco to set a date with Argentina in the final. After the 2-0 win, the Les Bleus forward was seen consoling Hakimi on the pitch and they even exchanged jerseys. Mbappe later got in touch with his PSG colleague on social media, sending a heart-warming message to try and cheer him up after the disappointment.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Don’t be sad bro, everybody is proud of what you did, you made history," he wrote in a Twitter post tagging Hakimi.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe gave Hakimi a tough time as his scintillating pace troubled the right back on many occasions. The forward played a key role in both of France's goals as it was his deflected shots that set up Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani respectively in each half.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? Les Bleus will be vying to clinch back-to-back World Cup crowns on Sunday, and to do that they will have to beat Lionel Scaloni's Argentina, who are powered by seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.