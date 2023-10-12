Back in business! Tim Weah says Gio Reyna and Gregg Berhalter are the USMNT's 'two missing puzzle pieces'

Juventus striker Tim Weah has claimed Gio Reyna and Gregg Berhalter are the 'missing pieces' for the USMNT moving forward.

Reyna and Berhalter fall-out unfolds

Both return to USMNT

Preparing for upcoming fixtures

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old forward believes the return of the duo will act as a huge boost for the squad, after both injuries, contract negotiations, and off-field issues prevented Reyna and Berhalter from re-joining the team.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Having Gregg and Gio back in, it’s just like, those two missing pieces to the puzzle that are here,” Weah told CBS Sports show, Morning Footy.

“You can’t have a complete family without everyone, so having them back in is great.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A fall-out had previously unfolded involving Berhalter and the family of Reyna, after the Borussia Dortmund midfielder spent the vast majority of the 2022 Qatar World Cup on the bench.

“To set the record straight, I did call (U.S. Soccer sporting director) Earnie Stewart on December 11, just after the news broke that Gregg had made negative statements about my son Gio at a leadership conference,” Danielle Reyna, the mother of Geo, said to Fox Sports.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE DUO? Both coach and player will now look to put their differences aside, as they prepare for the upcoming clashes against Germany and Ghana during the current international break.