‘Yaya Toure greatest legend of Manchester City and deserves statue’ – Fans

The fans of the Premier League outfit feel the retired Ivorian deserve the same recognition as former teammates Vincent Kompany and David Silva

Supporters of Manchester City have called on the club's top management to honour former midfield star Yaya Toure with a statue at the Etihad Stadium.

The 39-year-old former Ivory Coast international left the Citizens at the end of the 2017-18 season after managing 230 appearances and scoring 59 goals. Toure’s journey with Man City started in the summer of 2010 when he arrived from Barcelona.

He was in the squad that helped Man City earn their first league title in 44 years and in May 2014, he scored his 20th Premier League goal of the season in a 4-0 defeat of Aston Villa, becoming only the second midfielder to score 20 goals in a top-flight season, after Frank Lampard.

Meanwhile, with his former teammates Vincent Kompany and David Silva awarded statues in recognition of their achievements for the reigning champions, Toure is yet to be honoured.

“One of our own, he deserves a statue, respect Yaya please,” said Kukue Haripo while responding to a social media post by Manchester City indicating when they signed the African player while Patrick Anokwuru Jnr said: “Yaya deserves a statue at the Etihad.”

Pablo T'zozo Evans questioned: “That he doesn’t have a statue at Etihad is beyond Science?” while Nnamdi Sukre Okoro told Man City: “You signed him the same day with David [Silva] and you don’t have his statue at the Etihad... That’s gross!!

“He had as much impact as Silva at the Etihad!”

Eugene Manzini opined that Man City have to honour Toure: “One of the greatest footballers ever, Man City have to honor this man while still alive,” while Pundit Wa Etihad wrote: “This man really deserves a statue.”

“A statue of Yaya [Toure] is in order,” added Celestino Kalota while Tinoh Vendettah said: “He deserves a statue too,” and Bright Maromo echoed the sentiments: “He deserves a statue, legend.”

“Where is Yaya statue?” Zamokuhle Freddy Mncwabe posed a question while Sam Jay opined: “He deserves stature just like Silva, Kompany, and Sergio [Aguero].”

Meanwhile, another set of supporters have claimed Man City did not do enough to protect the player, who began his playing career at Ivorian club ASEC Mimosas: “You need to show this man more gratitude you didn't protect him,” while Willy Kjaemba said: “You owe him an apology for the heinous acts that you committed to him.”

Manute Piol wrote: “Love from Arsenal fan, the rise of Man City started with Yaya Toure,” while Kgomotso Khoza blamed Pep Guardiola for ruining his career: “Then Pep came in and dropped him for no reason,” said Khoza, adding: “That’s the main reason he won’t win Champions League, more especially with Man City.

“The African curse will forever be behind him.”

“Underrated midfielder of all time in the Premier League,” quipped Omoniyi Martins while Getyengana Lizo concluded: “The player that made me follow the Citizens and I love this team.”