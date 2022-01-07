Yaw Yeboah: Columbus Crew acquire services of Ghana winger from Wisla Krakow

Major Soccer League side Columbus Crew has announced the signing of Yaw Yeboah from Polish top-tier club Wisla Krakow of the Ekstraklasa.

The Ghanaian-born winger has joined the Black & Gold until the 2024 season with an option for an additional year and will officially be added to the Columbus roaster after he obtains his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa.

“Columbus Crew today [Thursday] announced that it has acquired winger Yaw Yeboah from Wisla Krakow of the Polish First Division utilising Targeted Allocation Money (TAM),” Columbus said on their official website.

“The 24-year-old will officially be added to the Black & Gold roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa and will occupy an international roster slot on the Crew’s roster.

“His contract with the club will run through the 2024 season with an option for 2025.”

The statement continued: “Yeboah joined Wisla Krakow in August of 2020 and appeared in 50 matches across all competitions with the club, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists over the past two seasons.

“In August of 2021, he was named the Ekstraklasa Player of the Month while his game-winning goal against Gornik Leczna [August 21] was awarded Goal of the Month.”

Columbus President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko welcomed Yeboah by stating: “Yaw is a young winger whose dynamic style of play has made him one of the most exciting up-and-coming players in the Ekstraklasa during his time in Poland.

“In addition to playing in some of the top leagues in Europe, Yaw also brings valuable international experience with the Ghanaian national team. We believe his addition to our roster will strengthen our attack and help us increase production out wide.”

Yeboah joined Manchester City in 2014, after graduating from the Right to Dream Academy but on August 14, 2015, it was announced that he would be loaned to Lille OSC for one year. He made his debut for Lille on October 25, 2015, against Marseille in Ligue 1.

He only made three appearances for Lille, playing a total of 174 minutes before he made a loan move to Dutch side FC Twente on July 21, 2016. While with the Dutch side, he scored his first goal on August 27, in a 3-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam and his second came two months later on October 22, in a 2-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles.

Yeboah received his first call up for the national team Black Stars on August 26, 2016, for a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Rwanda and a friendly against Russia.

He made the bench for the match against Russia but failed to make an appearance, however, he finally made his senior debut with Ghana in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Namibia on June 9, 2019.

The winger, who has so far earned four caps for Black Stars, has also represented Ghana at the U23 and U20 levels, featuring at the 2015 Fifa U20 World Cup as well as helping the Black Stars to a third-place finish at the 2015 African U-20 Championship where he was named the Man of the Tournament.

He will join another Ghana international – defender Jonathan Mensah – at Columbus and will be in the squad departing for a training camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from January 18-28.

Article continues below

Yeboah also becomes the 10th Ghanaian player in history to play for Columbus, following in the footsteps of Mohammed Abu, Lalas Abubakar, David Accam, Harrison Afful, Fifi Baiden, Emmanuel Boateng, Mensah, Dominic Oduro, and Edward Opoku.

The Black & Gold will open their 2022 MLS season with a home game against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Lower.com Field on Saturday, February 26.