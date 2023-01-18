Xavi wants Wolves outcast Guedes to replace Atletico-bound Depay at Barcelona

With Memphis Depay heading to Atletico Madrid, Barcelona manager Xavi has identified Wolves' Goncalo Guedes as a replacement.

Memphis agreed deal to join Atleti

Guedes on Barca's radar

Loan deal possible

WHAT HAPPENED? Atleti and Barca agreed on a deal for Memphis to head to the Spanish capital on Wednesday afternoon, leaving the Catalans shorthanded at left wing. AS is reporting that Xavi is after Guedes on a short-term loan to replace the Dutch international. Guedes has made 13 appearances in the Premier League this year, totalling two goal contributions across eight starts.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona find themselves financially constricted this winter, and will have to find any potential Memphis replacement on the cheap. Guedes hasn't exactly hit the ground running the Premier League, but his 17 goal contributions in La Liga suggest there's potential for the Portuguese to be a solid contributor if the deal gets sorted.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Xavi seemed to concede that Memphis might want to leave the club in a press conference earlier on Wednesday: "If Memphis wants to leave, it will be a personal decision from him," Xavi said. "It's not an easy situation when you don't play a lot," he said.

WHAT NEXT FOR GUEDES? The Wolves winger will continue to fight for his spot in Julen Lopetegui's starting XI as Barca's interest begins to ramp up.