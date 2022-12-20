Xavi insists Pedri and Gavi are outshining himself and Iniesta at 20 years old

Barcelona boss Xavi believes current stars Gavi and Pedri are better than he and fellow club legend Andres Iniesta were at the same age.

Gavi and Pedri starring for Barcelona

Xavi also praised Fati and Balde

Barca lead La Liga

WHAT HAPPENED? In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Xavi pointed out that Barcelona's new wave of young talent all show great promise for the future, even admitting that he felt current midfield prodigies Gavi and Pedri were already operating at a higher level than himself and Iniesta were at 20 years old.

WHAT THEY SAID: Xavi claimed that Barca's current crop of youngsters is some of the best the club has ever seen, saying: “Me at 20 years old and Andres at 20 years old, we were not at the level that Pedri or Gavi are. Eric Garcia, at twenty; Ansu… How Gavi competes, the passion he puts in… We were not at his level.”

But the coach also emphasised the need to look after young players: "Gavi has played practically everything. Ansu is a talent... Perhaps we are asking them too much..."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Xavi hasn't had the easiest first year at Camp Nou. While Barca currently sit atop La Liga, the manager still hasn't claimed any silverware, a shortcoming he acknowledged: "I always say that coaching Barca is a roller coaster of emotions. You have to be emotionally very balanced, believe in our essence, our personality. We have an identity and people see it."

WHAT NEXT FOR XAVI AND BARCELONA? Xavi will hope that his midfield duo can help the club to their first league title since 2019. Barca currently sit two points clear of Real Madrid at the summit.