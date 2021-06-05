Xavi explains why he has snubbed Barcelona twice after being offered managerial post

The Blaugrana legend has been offered a route back to Camp Nou on a couple of occasions, but those approaches were knocked back

Xavi has been explaining why two offers from Barcelona to become their next manager were snubbed.

The Liga giants have sounded out a familiar face on a couple of occasions in recent years when finding themselves in need of inspiration from the dugout.

Both approaches have been knocked back, with a club legend who continues to cut his coaching teeth in Qatar with Al Sadd not yet of the opinion that the time is right to retrace his steps to Camp Nou.

What has been said?

Discussing his decision to reject two advances from Catalunya, Xavi has told La Vanguardia: "Fortunately or unfortunately I have said no to Barcelona twice, due to different circumstances, family, professional, contractual...

"And of course it was very difficult because I am a Barcelona fan, but it was not the [right] time."

The World Cup winner added: "Whatever comes will come, it will be evaluated and we will decide.

"[Offers] arrived years ago, but it was not the time. Barcelona came and it was not the time. There is no hurry.

"Xabi Alonso said the other day that he wants to coach in his own way and I can relate to that."

When could Xavi head back to Barcelona?

The Blaugrana have committed to spending another season working under Ronald Koeman, with the Dutchman being informed that he will be allowed to see out a contract through to 2022.

Further change may be sought after that, but Xavi is adamant that Barca do not form part of his short-term thinking.

He generated plenty of speculation earlier in the summer when returning to Spain as questions were asked of Koeman, but insists too much is being read into his every move.

Article continues below

Xavi added: "I land in Barcelona, they wait for me at the airport and as soon as I arrive people send me messages.

"'But haven't they told you anything?' Well no, firstly because they already have a coach who is Koeman, who must be respected, and also because I'm not in a hurry."

Further reading