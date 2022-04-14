Barcelona manager Xavi complained after his side's Europa League quarter-final defeat on Thursday that there were too many Frankfurt fans in attendance at Camp Nou, saying the club is looking into it.

The Blaugrana lost 3-2 (4-3 on aggregate) to crash out of the competition as a strong run of form came to an end.

White-shirted Frankfurt fans stayed long after the final whistle to cheer for their club.

What did Xavi say?

"I was expecting 70,000 or 80,000 cules here but it wasn't like that," Xavi told reporters. "The club is checking what happened."

Ronald Araujo added to Movistar+: "I'm surprised there are so many German fans in the stadium. The club will have to look at that."

Article continues below

#UEL Sigue la fiesta en el 'blanco' Camp Nou 👇 pic.twitter.com/7E09wGjGQ7 — GOAL España (@GoalEspana) April 14, 2022

March to the stadium

Frankfurt supporters made themselves felt even before the match, when they marched together through the streets of Barcelona.

30,000 Eintracht Frankfurt fans marching through Barcelona on their way to the Camp Nou. All in white.



What a sight. #SGE #FCBSGE pic.twitter.com/OXw6Vunm75 — Felix Tamsut (@ftamsut) April 14, 2022

They were then treated to a dominant performance from Frankfurt, who led 3-0 until a pair of stoppage time consolation goals from the Blaugrana.

Frankfurt will now try to invade London in a similar manner when they take on West Ham in the semi-final.

Further reading