Wrexham vs Woking: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Wrexham vs Woking in the Vanarama National League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Wrexham are up against Woking in a Vanarama National League clash on Tuesday.

Wrexham head into this match on the back of seven consecutive wins in the league. They are currently second on the points table, three behind leaders Nottingham County.

Woking are third on the league table, 14 points behind their opponents. It is a must-win clash for them if they want to remain in the title race.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Wrexham vs Woking date & kick-off time

Game: Wrexham vs Woking Date: February 14, 2023 (US & UK), February 15, 2023 (India) Kick-off: 2.45pm ET, 7.45pm GMT, 1.15am IST (Jan 25) Venue: The Racecourse Ground

How to watch Wrexham vs Woking on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

The match can be streamed live on National League TV in the United States (US) and in the United Kingdom (UK).

There is no telecast of the National League in India.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A National League TV UK N/A National League TV India N/A N/A

Woking team news & squad

The only Woking player who will miss the clash is Sid Nelson who is unavailable due to suspension.

Woking possible XI: Ross; Cuthbert, Casey, Wilkinson, Moss; Ince, Hessenthaler, Kellerman; Browne, Amond, Daly

Position Players Goalkeepers Jaaskelainen, Ross Defenders Casey, Cuthbert, McNerney, Wilkinson, Moss, O'Connell Midfielders Lofthouse, Johnson, Nwabuokei, Kellermann, Hessenthaler, Anderson, Ince, Simper Forwards Korboa, Daly, Grego-Cox, Amond, Browne, Dackers

Wrexham team news & squad

The only injury concern in the Wrexham squad is Aaron Hayden who is sidelined due to an injury that he picked up against Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

Wrexham possible XI: Howard; Forde, E'Connell, Tozer, O'Connor, McFadzean; Young, Jones, Lee; Mullin, Palmer