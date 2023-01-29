Wrexham vs Sheffield United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Wrexham vs Sheffield United in the FA Cup on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Wrexham are up against Sheffield United in a FA Cup clash on Sunday.

Wrexham head into this match on the back of six consecutive wins in the Vanarama National League. They are currently placed at the top of the league table tied on points (65) with second-placed Notts County.

Sheffield United are unbeaten in their last nine matches in all competitions and are currently placed second on the Championship points table, five behind leaders Burnley.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United date & kick-off time

Game: Wrexham vs Sheffield United Date: January 29 Kick-off: 11.30am ET, 4.30pm GMT, 10.00pm IST Venue: The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham

How to watch Wrexham vs Sheffield United on TV & live stream online

The match can be streamed live on ESPN+ in the United States (US) and in the United Kingdom (UK), the match can be watched live on BBC One and streamed live on ESPN+ and ITVX.

In India, Sony Sports Network has the broadcast right of the FA Cup.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A ESPN+ UK BBC One ESPN+, ITVX India N/A Sony Liv

Sheffield United team news & squad

Paul Heckingbottom will be without Ciaran Clark, Enda Stevens, Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Fleck and Rhian Brewster due to injuries.

Sheffield United possible XI: Davies; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, McAtee, Norwood, Doyle, Lowe; Sharp, Jebbison

Position Players Goalkeepers Davies, Foderingham, Amissah Defenders Baldock, O'Connell, Basham, Egan, Lowe, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Bogle, Gordon Midfielders Berge, Norwood, Coulibaly, Doyle, Osborn, McAtee, Ndiaye, Arblaster Forwards McBurnie, Sharp, Khadra, Osula, Jebbison

Wrexham team news & squad

The only injury concern in the Wrexham squad is midfielder Jordan Davies who is sidelined due to a knee injury that he picked up in November.

Wrexham possible XI: Howard; Cannon, Tozer, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean; Lee, Young, O'Connor; Mullin, Palmer