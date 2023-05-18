Ryan Reynolds has joked that he and fellow Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney would like to build two apartments into the club’s Racecourse Ground.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hollywood pair are in the process of piecing together stadium upgrade plans in North Wales, with the dilapidated Kop end preparing to get a serious face lift. Wrexham are looking to drag their famous old home into the 21st century, having secured promotion back into the Football League, with Reynolds and McElhenney exploring potential upgrades that would allow them to spend even more time in and around the club during their regular visits to Britain.

WHAT THEY SAID: Reynolds has told the RobRyanRed podcast of development plans: “Our greatest goal is to redevelop the opposite end to the Kop, I guess. What do we call that? Everyone has a different name for it, so I’m not sure. Our dream is to have two apartments in there!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While working on projects at the Racecourse, Wrexham are also looking for their owners to deliver a new training ground that befits their standing as one of the most ambitious and community-led clubs around. Reynolds said of plans there: “We are working on that pretty much daily. The training ground is not something that you take trivially, right? So it is something that is going to need to exist for decades, if not centuries to come. So it’s something Rob and I have been working on. Well, we’ve been working on that since last year, really.”

McElhenney added: “I mean, in earnest, I don’t know if it was originally part of the mission statement, I can’t remember, but I know it was something that we focused on very early, as was the Kop, as you know and is well documented. I know that we’ve been making giant strides forward, but we don’t have anything concrete yet, but we’re circling a few things.”

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are back in the Football League for the first time in 15 years, with Reynolds and McElhenney starting to see a return on their investment of faith and funds, with Phil Parkinson’s squad beginning to turn their attention towards 2023-24 after enjoying an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas.