'I'm telling people to f*ck off' - Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenny open up on good cop-bad cop relationship

WHAT HAPPENED? In an interview with FX Networks, Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenny revealed how he acts as the bad cop while Ryan Reynolds is always the nicer among the two while dealing with any situation.
McElhenny said, "This is our relationship, writ large. I am telling people to f*ck off, and he is saying, 'Well, hold on a second'. You know, maybe there is a different way to look at this. So nice.Too nice. No, not nice, kind."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bankrolled by the Hollywood duo, Wrexham have witnessed a meteoric rise in their fortune as in just two years since their takeover of the club, the Welsh side gained promotion to the English Football League in 2023.
WHAT NEXT? The Red Dragons are all set to take on Stockport in a League Two clash on Saturday.