Wrexham dumped out of The Soccer Tournament in the round of 16 as owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney miss out on $1 million prize fund

The first-ever edition of The Soccer Tournament has ended in disappointment for Wrexham Red Dragons, who exited at the last 16 stage.

Wrexham Red Dragons out in quarter finals

Final of first ever TST on 4 June

Reynolds & McElhenney miss out on $1m prize

WHAT HAPPENED? The competition offered seven-a-side teams from across the world - ranging from professional clubs like Borussia Dortmund and West Ham to ex-USMNT pro teams featuring the likes of Clint Dempsey and Mia Hamm - to compete for a winner-takes-all million-dollar prize. Wrexham won all three of their group games, beating Como, Say Word FC and US Women. However, they were only able to make it to the last 16, where they were eliminated by a team led by former U.S. internationals Jimmy Conrad and DaMarcus Beasley. Conrad & Beasley United will progress to the quarter finals on Saturday, while the Red Dragons lick their wounds.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Soccer Tournament (TST), held in the US state of North Carolina this summer, is the first of its kind, modelled on The Basketball Tournament. Given their ownership and strong US following, it was no surprise to see Wrexham put a team forward for the competition. Their seven-a-side outfit Wrexham Red Dragons featured ex-pros such as George Boyd and Lee Trundle, but that splash of star talent wasn't enough to get them over the line.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The TST disappointment is not the end of the world for Wrexham — this tournament was only a preamble to the biggest event of their summer: a US tour that will see the club's first team line up against Chelsea, Manchester United, and LA Galaxy II. The high-profile set of fixtures will be the first chance many US fans get to watch Paul Mullin and co. in action following their dramatic promotion to the EFL in April.