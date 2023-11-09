Back-to-back?! Wrexham's League Two destiny predicted by supercomputer as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney eye consecutive promotions

Wrexham have risen up the table in League Two this season, and a supercomputer has predicted their final footing come the end of the campaign.

WHAT HAPPENED? The supercomputer, in association with Best Gambling Sites, has predicted the Ryan Reynolds' and Rob McElhenney's club to fall down the standings to fifth on the table on 79 points, which would see them qualify for the League Two play-offs. The supercomputer predicts Stockport, Morecambe and Mansfield Town to make up the top three, while Wrexham's National League rivals, Notts County, slip to a lowly ninth.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the current League Two standings, the Red Dragons sit in third with 30 points to their name after 16 games. They are on equal footing with their title rivals from last season, County, who sit in second due to goal difference. After getting off to a slow start in League Two, Phil Parkinson's men are now unbeaten in their last ten clashes. They have also qualified for the second round of the FA Cup, where they will take on Yeovil Town.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will take on Gillingham on Saturday, as they stand a chance to leapfrog Notts County in second place.