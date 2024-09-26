Wrexham EA Sports FC 25 player ratings: How do Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's team look in new game?

How do the players of the popular Welsh team measure up in the virtual world?

Under the stewardship of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham climbed into League One for 2024-25 after back-to-back promotions. Not only does that mean the next season of Welcome to Wrexham got a whole lot more interesting, but it also means some improvements on the EA Sports FC ratings front.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are by far the best players in EA Sports FC 25, while the likes of Lamine Yamal and Endrick are destined to rival them in the future thanks to their exceptionally high potential, but how do Wrexham players like Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee measure up in the game?

Here, GOAL takes a look at the Wrexham player ratings in EA Sports FC 25, listed from best to lowest.

Wrexham EA Sports FC 25 player ratings

Player Position Nationality Overall rating George Dobson CDM, CM England 70 Oliver Rathbone CM, CAM England 69 Dan Scarr CB England 68 Paul Mullin ST England 68 Elliot Lee CM, CAM England 67 James McClean LB, CM, LM Ireland 67 Arthur Okonkwo GK England 66 Eoghan O'Connell CB Ireland 66 George Evans CDM, CB, CM England 65 Lewis Brunt CB, CDM England 64 Luke Bolton RB, RM England 64 Andy Cannon CM, CDM England 64 William Boyle CB England 64 Max Cleworth CB England 63 Ryan Barnett RB, RM England 63 Thomas O'Connor CB, CDM, CM Ireland 63 Callum Barton GK England 63 Ollie Palmer ST England 63 Jack Marriott ST England 63 Steven Fletcher ST Scotland 63 Sebastian Revan LB, CB England 62 Mo Faal ST Gambia 62 Jacob Mendy LB, RB Gambia 62 James Jones CM, CDM Scotland 62 Anthony Forde RB, RM, CM Ireland 61 Mark Howard GK England 60 Aaron James CB, RB England 53 Liam Hall GK England 52 Callum Edwards ST England 52 Harry Dean CB Wales 51 James Rainbird ST, LB England 49 Harry Ashfield CM Wales 49

The Wrexham player ratings in EA Sports FC 25 range from 70 to 49, with the majority of the team landing in the 60s. Ratings are broadly the same as they were in EA Sports FC 24, with some minor improvements overall.

George Dobson is the best player in the team with a rating of 70, followed closely by Olivier Rathbone, who is rated 69 in the game. Dobson's physicality and long-passing abilities mark him out, while Rathbone's 'Relentless' PlayStyle is helped by his high stamina and aggression.

Paul Mullin remains unchanged from EA Sports FC 24, retaining his 68 rating, but James McClean, who was the highest-rated player in the team last time, has dropped two rating points to 67. Midfielder Elliot Lee is also 67, which is a jump from 65 in the last game.

Jacob Mendy is the fastest player in the team with a PAC rating of 89 and it has grown one point to 62. Powerful striker Ollie Palmer remains the strongest player on the team, with an unchanged strength attribute of 91, but former Scotland international Steven Fletcher's rating has dropped significantly, from 68 to 63.

To put the Wrexham player ratings in EA Sports FC 25 into perspective, Wrexham's best player has the same rating as Jobe Bellingham, who plays for Championship team Sunderland, former Italy international Mattia Caldara, and 70-cap Sweden veteran Albin Ekdal.

Indeed, Wrexham's squad lags somewhat behind that of Tom Brady's Birmingham City, who boast several players with ratings in the 70s. Wrexham's best - Dobson - would only be the 14th-best in the Birmingham squad.

Nevertheless, given that Wrexham have only just been promoted their squad is relatively strong for League One, meaning they should have the wherewithal to challenge for promotion again in Career Mode.

