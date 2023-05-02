Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney confirm Premier League ambition: 'If it takes five years or 20 years!'

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney remain committed to their Premier League plan “if it takes five years or 20 years”.

Dragons promoted back to the Football League

Records shattered in 2022-23 campaign

Ultimate goal is to reach the top-flight

WHAT HAPPENED? The ambitious Dragons have taken their first step down a long and winding road towards the top-flight in British football, with promotion back to the Football League secured in record-breaking style this season. Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney have never shied away from the fact that they want to be rubbing shoulders with the elite at some stage and, having already pumped vast sums of money into Wrexham on and off the field, have vowed to stick around in North Wales and see that project through.

WHAT THEY SAID: Deadpool actor Reynolds has told S4C: “Of course our aim is to reach the Premier League. Why not? If it takes five years, or 20 years, that's the goal. The most challenging thing about that would be the need to revamp the stadium, but that would be a really nice problem to have.”

McElhenney added: “From our point of view, this is a march towards the English Premier League. Nobody believes that it will be easy or that it is going to happen in the next few years.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Long-term goals were drawn up at Wrexham from the moment that a stunning takeover of the club was completed in 2021, with impressive progress being made in a short period of time. Reynolds added on the team’s mission statement: “One of the earliest parts of what we were aiming for was for Wrexham to be a global force. That work has not yet been completed but we are on the way towards achieving that. When I walk with my children to school there are 10 or 15 people saying 'Go Wrexham!' - sometimes quietly or with enthusiasm. So the aim is to continue to grow Wrexham's name at home and around the world. It's an amazing story and it's a privilege to be a part of it. That's what Rob and I keep talking about - how to continue to build on all aspects of this.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will be turning out against Premier League giants as part of their pre-season programme in the summer of 2023, with the Dragons scheduled to take in friendly dates with Manchester United and Chelsea when they pay a visit to America.