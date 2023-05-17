Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney lists Rosie Hughes’ winner in front of 9,500 fans at the Racecourse Ground as his moment of the season: ‘It was a celebration of women and the town itself’

Rob McElhenney has opened up on Wrexham's superb season and revealed his favourite moment came courtesy of the women's team.

Wrexham women won league title

McElhenney admits it was a special moment

Game played in front of 10,000 fans

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham saw both their men's and women's teams win titles and secure promotion in the 2022-23 campaign. The women won the Genero Adran North title in front of a huge crowd at the Racecourse Ground with a 2-1 victory over Connah’s Quay. Rosie Hughes was the hero with a last-gasp winner and McElhenney picked the goal as his top moment of the season when chatting about the campaign on the Fearless in Devotion podcast.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Favourite moment. If I’m being dead honest it was Rosie Hughes scoring that goal at the end of that game," the Wrexham co-owner said. "I think having followed that part of the organisation for the last year and following Rosie’s story very specifically, how cathartic that was for all the women and what a dream come true for so many of them who are used to playing in front of 4 or 500 people at the most, to be able to play in front of 10,000 strong.

"For me, it wasn’t just a celebration of the women, it was a celebration of the town itself and emblematic of what we hoped would happen, how you all show up for each other. We weren’t sure when we opened up ticket sales for the game that it would have as much interest as a men’s game and it was because the community rallied around and there was just something. It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it now. It was not just about the win, it was that moment, 10,000 people showing up for another member of the community. I just found beautiful."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham women went on to secure promotion to Welsh football's top women's league after a 1-0 play-off win over Genero Adran South winners Briton Ferry Llansawel. McElhenney was quick to celebrate the achievement at the time, hailing it as an "incredible achievement" by the team.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham women's team will be hoping to make an impact in the top flight in 2023-24, particularly after their stunning season when they finished the campaign with a 100% record.