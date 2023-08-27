Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is hoping for at least one more signing before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Parkinson hopeful of making one more signing

Wants to bring out the best out of existing squad

Wrexham 16th in League Two

WHAT HAPPENED? After a 1-1 draw against Barrow on Saturday, Wrexham are now languishing down in 16th position in the League Two table. Manager Parkinson remains hopeful that the club will complete at least one more signing before the transfer window closes on Friday, although, he also suggested that his main aim remains to bring out the best out of current crop of stars.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Parkinson said: "Hopefully we will make progress. That will be a bonus if we do bring one in. But equally, it is about getting more out of the ones we have got. Look at Tom O'Connor at Barrow, he has had two really good weeks on the training ground, he has started a little bit slow but that was Tom how we know he can play controlling that midfield area for us.

"We have got to make sure that we keep focusing on the ones we have got and keep improving everybody. If someone comes in, that is a bonus; we are not hanging on that we are going to bring players in but it is a bonus if that happens and if we need to, we will act. We are looking at a couple of things but at this stage of the transfer window, you are very limited to options. We are in talks with players in different positions but for me, the most important thing is that some of our players are really starting to come into form."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham continue to miss the services of star striker Paul Mullin, who is still recovering after sustaining four broken ribs and a punctured lung following a collision in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United. Parkinson had earlier revealed that while the striker is recovering well, he is still weeks away from re-joining training.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The Dragons will be next seen in action in a Carabao Cup second-round tie against Bradford City on August 29.