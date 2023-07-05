Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson sees friendly request brutally snubbed by Bury counterpart Andy Welsh - who chooses to face 'fantastic club' Bradford City instead

Phil Parkinson was hoping to see Wrexham take on Bury in a friendly but Shakers boss Andy Welsh had other ideas.

Wrexham wanted to play Bury

But the Shakers will face Bradford instead

Club set for emotional return to Gigg Lane

WHAT HAPPENED? Parkinson and Welsh go back a long way but the Bury boss has decided against taking on Wrexham in a pre-season friendly. Bury are preparing to play their first game at Gigg Lane since they were expelled from League One in 2019 amid a financial meltdown. It promises to be an emotional day for Bury, who will head home after agreeing a merger with AFC Bury, and Welsh decided he wanted to face Bradford City and not Wrexham in the friendly.

WHAT THEY SAID: "With me living in Bradford, I know it’s a fantastic club - and I nearly signed for them under Phil Parkinson. I went over to Valley Parade and met with him but it didn’t quite work out," he told the Telegraph and Argus. "But living in the city, I know it’s a sleeping giant and my initial thought was the opening game back at Gigg should be Bradford City because they will travel with big support. I needed that favour calling in. I dropped Ryan a message after the play-off game and the rest is history. Phil Parkinson was trying to get Wrexham over but I thought, ‘no, we want Bradford City’. They have supported it so well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham are currently preparing for life in League Two - where Parkinson will face his former club Bradford - after their promotion last season but have already been warned not to get "too carried away" by last season's success by assistant coach Steve Parkin.

WHAT NEXT? Bury will host Bradford in their friendly on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Red Dragons have some glamorous pre-season fixtures lined up in the United States. Parkinson's side are due to face Chelsea, LA Galaxy II, Manchester United and the Philadelphia Union later this month.