Could Wout Weghorst face Man Utd this season? Burnley boss Vincent Kompany drops transfer hint days after Dutchman is booed on Clarets return following Old Trafford loan

Peter McVitie
Wout Weghorst Manchester United 2022-23Getty
W. WeghorstBurnleyTransfersPremier LeagueManchester United

Wout Weghorst could end up staying at Burnley this season as coach Vincent Kompany gave him a place in the starting XI against Benfica on Tuesday.

  • Weghorst back at Burnley
  • Was booed by fans last week
  • Named in starting XI vs Benfica

WHAT HAPPENED? The Clarets lined up against Benfica in a pre-season friendly in Lisbon with Weghorst leading the attack. His involvement may be an indication that Kompany plans on keeping him in the squad despite recent transfer reports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weghorst has been linked with a move away following his return from a loan spell at Manchester United. However, there have been no concrete offers for the 30-year-old, according to The Athletic, despite reports linking him to Bayer Leverkusen as well as clubs in Turkey.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Netherlands international joined Burnley from Wolfsburg in 2022 but he has made just 20 official appearances for the club. He was sent out on loan to Besiktas for the first half of last season before moving to United in January. His return to Burnley this summer did not sit well with fans, as he was jeered by supporters during a friendly against Genk last week.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Wout Weghorst Manchester United 2022-23GettyKompany Burnely 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR WEGHORST? It is not yet clear if the striker will still be at Burnley by the time they start their Premier League campaign against Manchester City on August 11.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

179843 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 69010Jude Bellingham
  • 19270Christopher Nkunku
  • 13538Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 15752Mason Mount
  • 8480Sandro Tonali
  • 21541Other
179843 Votes