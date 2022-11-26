World Cup: Senegal were lucky they were facing Qatar - Okocha

Nigeria legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has praised and criticised Senegal for their display that produced a 3-1 World Cup victory against Qatar.

Senegal's win was first for African team in Qatar

Senegal led 2-0 at the half-time break

Okocha praises their resilience after conceding

WHAT HAPPENED? In the Group A fixture at Al Thumama Stadium, the Lions of Teranga took the lead in the 41st minute through Boulaye Dia before Famara Diedhiou made it 2-0 seven minutes later for a deserved lead at the half-time break.

The hosts pulled a goal back courtesy of Mohammed Muntari but Bamba Dieng riffled home the third with six minutes left to the final whistle.

The 49-year-old Okocha believes the Lions of Teranga were lucky to come up against the hosts.

WHAT HE SAID: “Finally we’ve gotten our first win as Africans at the World Cup. It was a good win, well deserved,” Okocha said on SuperSport as quoted by Completesports.

“They had a bit of a hiccup after conceding that goal but I thought they controlled the match, and they were lucky coming up against Qatar, who I think do not have enough to really punish this Senegalese team when they make mistakes.

“Credit to Senegal for getting their first win.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Senegal became the first African team to win at the global competition in the Gulf nation. Africa is being represented by Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon, Morocco and Tunisia.

WHAT NEXT FOR SENEGAL? The Lions of Teranga will be targeting a place in the knockout stage when they come up against Ecuador in their final group fixture at Khalifa International Stadium on Tuesday.