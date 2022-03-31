World Cup seeding: Confirmed pots for 2022 group stage draw

The group-stage draw for World Cup 2022 is just around the corner and teams have been divided into four different seeding pots in advance.

Some of the game's greatest national teams will be represented in Qatar, but what sort of group could they end up in?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about World Cup seeding ahead of the 2022 group-stage draw.

World Cup 2022 draw seeding

The confirmed seeding pots for the World Cup draw can be seen below.

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Qatar Mexico Senegal Cameroon Brazil Netherlands Iran Canada Belgium Denmark Japan Ecuador France Germany Morocco Saudi Arabia Argentina Uruguay Serbia Ghana England Switzerland Poland Costa Rica / New Zealand Spain USMNT South Korea Peru or Australia / UAE Portugal Croatia Tunisia Wales or Scotland / Ukraine

Brazil, France, England and Portugal are among the teams in Pot 1, meaning they will avoid each other, while the Netherlands and Germany are the big names in Pot 2, along with the United States national team and Mexico.

Sadio Mane's Senegal are in Pot 3 along with Robert Lewandowski's Poland, while Canada, who are in their first World Cup since 1986, are in Pot 4. The final pot also includes placeholders for the three teams that have yet to qualify - the two intercontinental play-off winners and the final UEFA play-off winner.

When is the World Cup 2022 group stage draw?

The draw for the group stage of World Cup 2022 will take place on April 1, 2022.

Proceedings in Doha are set to begin at 5pm BST (12 noon ET).

