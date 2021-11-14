World Cup Qualifiers: 'The game was not easy for us' – Nigeria’s Rohr reflects on Liberia win

Coach Gernot Rohr admitted Liberia was not an easy opponent for Nigeria in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier.

The Super Eagles won the reverse fixture 2-0 with Kelechi Iheanacho netting a first-half brace at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

At the Stade Ibn Batouta, Tangier, Nigeria completed the double over the Lone Star with goals from Victor Osimhen and super-sub Ahmed Musa settling the encounter.

Notwithstanding the result – which brightened the three-time African champions’ chances of reaching the third round of the qualifiers, the German tactician stated Peter Butler’s men were a tough nut to crack.

“This game was not easy for us. We knew before this match that it would be more difficult than the first match in Lagos,” Rohr told the media.

“We tried to play our football with a few touches and going vertically forward, but our opponents were very organised and made a big fight, so we also had to fight and accepted the duel.

“In the air and on the ground, it was not easy. We got two good penalties but were not able to score a goal [in open play].”

The 68-year-old also expressed his delight in having two of his key players back in the squad.

“The comeback of some players like [Wilfred] Ndidi, [Alex] Iwobi – who didn’t play the last time - is a good thing for us,” he continued.

“When you score two goals, it's not a disappointment, when you win 2-0 it’s not a disappointment because the penalties were won from a one-on-one situation.

“If there was no foul, perhaps, we could have scored in open play. We are happy about the victory.

“Before the match, we knew that it would be difficult to defeat this team.

“I am happy that we did not concede an opportunity defensively. Whether it’s a penalty or not, it’s a goal.

Article continues below

“In terms of our offensive play, there is still a lot of work to do.”

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles returned to Lagos on Sunday morning to continue their preparations for Tuesday’s make or break showdown versus Cape Verde.

A draw against Bubista’s Blue Sharks will hand the West Africans a place in the third round – where Africa’s representatives for Qatar 2022 would be selected.