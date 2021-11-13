World Cup Qualifiers: Pitch invaders target Salah during Egypt's draw with Angola

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was targeted by many pitch invaders during Egypt's 2-2 draw with Angola in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match.

There were three attempts by the invaders – who were all Angolese – to reach Salah for pictures in Friday's encounter at Estadio 11 de Novembro.

The drama started at half-time but they could not reach him, and they continued trying after the break but still without success.

However, in their third attempt, the invaders got to Salah and took pictures with him as Egypt held on to a vital point to seal their qualification to the final play-off round as Group F leaders.

The Pharaohs started Friday's game in Luanda on the wrong foot after conceding two goals in the opening 36 minutes but they were able to avoid defeat, thanks to goals from Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny in stoppage-time before half-time and Akram Tawfik in the 59th minute.

Salah played the entire duration for the visitors but he was unable to find the back of the net.

He has played 360 minutes of football in four games in the World Cup qualifying campaign, without scoring for Carlos Queiroz's team.

Although they still have a game to play, Friday's draw in Angola confirmed Egypt's dominance as Group F leaders with 11 points after five outings. Gabon follow in second spot with seven points.

Salah will hope to end his international goal drought when the Pharaohs host Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Gabon for their final match on November 16.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year has been impressive for Liverpool this season with his goalscoring contributions that recently helped him scoop four awards.

For his remarkable performances in October, Salah won Liverpool’s Goal of the Month, Premier League Goal of the Month, Premier League Player of the Month and PFA Fans’ Player of the Month awards.

He is currently the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history and he has scored 15 goals with a contribution of seven assists in 15 games for Jurgen Klopp's side so far in this campaign.