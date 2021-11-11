World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria can’t afford to lose against Liberia – Musa

Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa has talked up the importance of winning their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match against Liberia on Saturday.

The three-time African champions need to avoid defeat in Morocco as they aim for a place in the final play-off round that would see 10 group leaders face-off for the five tickets allotted to Africa.

The Super Eagles currently lead Group C with nine points after four matches while Cape Verde trail in second spot with seven points.

The last time Nigeria faced Liberia in Lagos on September 3, the encounter ended in a 2-0 victory for Gernot Rohr’s men with Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho grabbing a brace.

Musa who became the country’s most-capped player with 101 games in October, disclosed the team’s mission at the Stade Ibn Batouta before they host Cape Verde for their final group fixture on November 16.

“As you can see everyone is happy and we are ready for the game. We have 22 players here. Tomorrow we are expecting the goalkeeper (John Noble) and Odion Ighalo,” Musa told NFF TV.

“We know the importance of the game, we can’t afford to lose. We have to go for the three points. At the end of the game on Saturday, we hope to celebrate another important win.”

The Fatih Karagumruk forward also compared the weather in Tangier to be similar to their European base.

“I think the weather is very good, it's just like Europe and I think most of us love the weather. I hope the weather will give us what we want,” he said.