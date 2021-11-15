World Cup Qualifiers: Mane missing as Sarr double extends Senegal's unbeaten run

Liverpool star Sadio Mane was not in action as Senegal cruised to a 2-0 victory over Congo in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on Sunday.

He was not listed for the encounter at the Stade Lat Dior, after he limped off in pain in the Teranga Lions' 1-1 draw with Togo on Thursday.

The 2019 African Footballer of the Year played only for 28 minutes in Lome before he was replaced as a ‘precaution'.

Even in his absence, Aliou Cisse’s side had no problem with goals and they ended their Group H fixtures on a flying note with a 2-0 win over Congo, which made their unbeaten record five wins and a draw after six matches in the qualifying campaign.

Some first-half brilliance from Watford forward Ismaila Sarr completed the job for the West Africans, who ended their group campaign with 16 points after six games.

They are 11 points ahead of second-placed Togo, who will battle Namibia in their final game on Monday.

Sarr broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 13th minute and he doubled their lead 10 minutes later.

The 23-year-old winger played for the duration of the match while PSG's Idrissa Gueye, Habib Diallo and Villarreal's Boulaye Dia were replaced after the restart.

Senegal will be pitched against one of the other group winners in the play-off round as they hope to secure one of the five tickets available for African countries for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Sarr's double extended his tally to three goals after six matches in the qualifying series. His first goal in the qualifiers came in Senegal's 3-1 win over Congo back in September.

Meanwhile, in Agadir, Nantes striker Kalifa Coulibaly scored the only goal that gave Mali a 1-0 win over Uganda on Sunday.

Coulibaly found the back of the net in the 18th minute and his effort stretched their unbeaten streak as they lead Group E with 16 points after six games followed by Uganda in the second spot with nine points.

Mali have advanced to the play-off stage as well as they look to secure their maiden appearance on the World Cup stage.